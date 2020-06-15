Sons kill father over family discord

A 69-year-old man was assaulted with a sickle, wooden logs and murdered by his two sons at Muggaguthu in Karaya village under Uppinangady Police Station jurisdiction on Sunday night.

According to the police, the deceased man was identified as Dharnappa Poojary. The accused sons, Monappa Poojary (34) and Naveen (28) used to pick quarrels with Dharnappa over petty family discords.

A heavily bleeding Dharnappa died on the spot. A case was registered at Uppinangady police station and an investigation is underway, said sources.