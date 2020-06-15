Sons kill father over family discord

Sons kill father over family discord

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 15 2020, 23:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2020, 23:20 ist

A 69-year-old man was assaulted with a sickle, wooden logs and murdered by his two sons at Muggaguthu in Karaya village under Uppinangady Police Station jurisdiction on Sunday night.

According to the police, the deceased man was identified as Dharnappa Poojary. The accused sons, Monappa Poojary (34) and Naveen (28) used to pick quarrels with Dharnappa over petty family discords.

A heavily bleeding Dharnappa died on the spot. A case was registered at Uppinangady police station and an investigation is underway, said sources.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sons kill father
family discord
Mangaluru

What's Brewing

From Guru Dutt to Rajput: Suicides in Indian cinema

From Guru Dutt to Rajput: Suicides in Indian cinema

Another police killing of a black man stokes US tension

Another police killing of a black man stokes US tension

Sushant Singh Rajput's list of 50 dreams

Sushant Singh Rajput's list of 50 dreams

Tharoor reacts to video, sends internet into a frenzy

Tharoor reacts to video, sends internet into a frenzy

Off The Record - June 15, 2020

Off The Record - June 15, 2020

 