SP denies nod for lit meet, tells organiser to defer

If all goes as planned, the 16th district Kannada literary convention will be inaugurated at Adichunchanagiri Samudaya Bhavana today.

The S V Parameshwara Bhatta Mahadwara will be inaugurated by Kauriprakash, a progressive farmer from Koppa, at 7.30 am. The national flag and the Kannada Sahitya Parishat flag will be hoisted by Kannada Sahitya Parishat district President Ashok Kundur.

The formal inaugural function will be held at 10.30 am. Legislative Council Deputy Chairman S L Dharmegowda, MLA T D Rajegowda, litterateur Kum Veerabhadrappa, literary convention President Kalkuli Vittala Hegade and President of the 15th district Kannada literary convention Dr D S Jayappa Gowda are expected to take part. Various sessions are planned in the afternoon.

Procession cancelled

The literary convention’s reception committee has decided to drop the cultural procession in the morning on January 10. Kannada Sahitya Parishat district President Kunduru Ashok said that the convention will be held indoors.

A request has been made to the superintendent of police to provide protection. Thespian Prasanna, activists Kadidal Shamanna, B T Lalitha Nayak and H S Anupama will take part, he said.

‘Postpone event’

However, Chikkamagaluru SP Harish Pande said that Kannada Sahitya Parishat district president has been asked to postpone the literary

meet.

“Action will be initiated against the violators if the instructions are not adhered to,” he cautioned. Police security has been tightened in Sringeri town.

Sringeri Town Panchayat chief officer has written to the general secretary of the reception committee of the literary convention, denying permission to display flexes, banners and buntings, quoting the reason are ‘precautionary measures’.

On the other hand, Deputy Director of Public Instruction has issued an order cancelling the OOD facility given to the teachers in the district for the literary fest.

‘Misusing authority’

Speaking at a press meet in Kannada Bhavana, Sringeri, literary convention advisory committee member Navin Karuvane alleged that the district administration has been misusing the police department to create an atmosphere of fear. “Pressure has been mounted on the members of the literary convention committee,” he alleged.

Even though it has now been planned to conduct the convention inside Adichunchanagiri Auditorium, the police have asked the committee not to display banners and flexes at the venue, he pointed out.

“Removing Kannada flags and throwing them into dustbins is anti-constitutional and anti-Kannada stand,” he said. Terming the act by the police to be unpardonable, he said that sessions will be held as planned. Kannada fans should come to the convention he added.

A video featuring Navin Karuvane speaking against the stand of the district administration has gone viral on social media.

Handbills

Kannada Sahitya Parishat Ulisi Horata Vedike and Naxal Virodhi Horata Samiti have distributed handbills, urging people to banish the literary convention. They have also given a call for ‘Sringeri Chalo’ on January 10.