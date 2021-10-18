Special prayers held at Balamuri

As a part of the Balamuri fair, special prayers were held at Agastyeshwara and Cauvery Kanvamunishwara temples on Monday.

'Karpura Arati', 'Rudrabhisheka' and 'Kumkumarchane' were offered to the deities.

Devotees from Murnad took part in Bhajans at Agastyeshwara Temple. The Mahapuja was held in the afternoon. Devotees received Theerthaprasada.

Devotees also took part in the special puja held in the Cauvery Kanvamunishwara Temple. Satyanarayana puja was also held.

Devotees from Balamuri, Moornadu, Parane, Bethri, Hodduru, Napoklu and Kodangeri visited the temple and took a holy dip in River Cauvery.

Head tonsuring and 'Pinda Pradana' rituals were held on the banks of River Cauvery.

Agastyeshwara Temple Management Committee president Kongiranda Sadhu Tammaiah, secretary Ponnachana Jaya, Cauvery Kanvamunishwara Temple Management Committee president Neravanda Jimmy Uttappa, secretary Cheyyanda K Thimmaiah and others were present.