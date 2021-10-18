Special prayers held at Balamuri

Special prayers held at Balamuri

DHNS
DHNS, Napoklu,
  • Oct 18 2021, 21:42 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2021, 23:57 ist
Devotees visit Cauvery Kanvamunishwara Temple in Balamuri near Napoklu, on the occasion of the Balamuri fair.

As a part of the Balamuri fair, special prayers were held at Agastyeshwara and Cauvery Kanvamunishwara temples on Monday.

'Karpura Arati', 'Rudrabhisheka' and 'Kumkumarchane' were offered to the deities.

Devotees from Murnad took part in Bhajans at Agastyeshwara Temple. The Mahapuja was held in the afternoon. Devotees received Theerthaprasada.

Devotees also took part in the special puja held in the Cauvery Kanvamunishwara Temple. Satyanarayana puja was also held.

Devotees from Balamuri, Moornadu, Parane, Bethri, Hodduru, Napoklu and Kodangeri visited the temple and took a holy dip in River Cauvery.

Head tonsuring and 'Pinda Pradana' rituals were held on the banks of River Cauvery.

Agastyeshwara Temple Management Committee president Kongiranda Sadhu Tammaiah, secretary Ponnachana Jaya, Cauvery Kanvamunishwara Temple Management Committee president Neravanda Jimmy Uttappa, secretary Cheyyanda K Thimmaiah and others were present.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Balamuri fair
special prayers
Agastyeshwara Temple
Cauvery Kanvamunishwara Temple
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kerala couple sails in a cooking vessel to get hitched

Kerala couple sails in a cooking vessel to get hitched

Drug addicts forced into withdrawal under Taliban rule

Drug addicts forced into withdrawal under Taliban rule

Dirtier trains, less newsprint: Energy crisis fallout

Dirtier trains, less newsprint: Energy crisis fallout

Why the 9-storey police quarters in Bengaluru tilted

Why the 9-storey police quarters in Bengaluru tilted

Mild tremors shake life's big foundation

Mild tremors shake life's big foundation

Hard test for Bengaluru's skeletal cycling lane network

Hard test for Bengaluru's skeletal cycling lane network

 