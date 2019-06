Special train service extended

Indian Railway will run summer special trains to cater to the rush of passengers. The service of Train No 09009 Bandra (T) – Mangaluru Jn (Weekly) Special on Special Fare will leave from Bandra (T) at 23.55 hrs on June 11. Train will reach Mangaluru Junction at 19.45 hrs on the next day.

The service of Train No 09010 Mangaluru Jn - Bandra (T) (Weekly) Special on Special Fare will leave from Mangaluru Jn at 23.00 hrs on June 12. Train will reach Bandra (T) at 19.30 hrs on the next day.

The train will stop at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Jn., Karwar, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki and Surathkal stations, said a Railway release.