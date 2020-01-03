Special voter enrolment drive from Jan 6

A special drive—’Minchina Nondani’— to enrol all those who have attained 18 years in the electoral list will be organised on January 6, 7 and 8, said Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Kumar.

Speaking at a meeting, he said that awareness programmes are being organised in the district. PU and degree college teachers have been directed to create awareness among the students in the colleges.

College heads have been asked to distribute form number 6 among the students in all the 14 degree colleges in the district. The college head should submit the filled forms to the taluk offices. He said National Voters Day will be observed on January 25.