Specialist doctors to be appointed in all govt hospitals in Kodagu

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal convened a meeting towards the appointment of specialist doctors at Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences (KoIMS) and all other hospitals at the district and taluk level.

The move was taken to aid in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Raju Mogavira, DHO Dr K Mohan, KoIMS Director Dr Cariappa and others were present.

Covid tests for minorities

People belonging to the minority communities of Muslim, Christian, Jain, Sikh, Buddist and Parsi may visit their nearest government hospital, Primary Health Center or Community Health Centre to get their Covid-19 tests done, district Minority Welfare department has stated in a press release.

For more details, the concerned people may contact 08272 225528 or 82775 60683.

Child helpline

To protect the interests of children in the families with Covid-19 infected members, the district child protection cell has requested the people to contact 1098.

If children are found orphaned due to the death of parents, owing to Covid-19, or in case of children going through mental agony, such children will be taken care of by the centre.

15 deaths in the last 48 hours

Kodagu district witnessed the deaths of 15 people infected with Covid-19 during the last 48 hours ending on Friday at 8 am. Eight people died on Friday and seven people succumbed to the pandemic on Thursday. The district has recorded 160 Covid-19 related deaths so far.

As many as 573 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed on Friday. Of them, 194 were from Madikeri taluk, 272 from Somwarpet taluk and 107 cases from Virajpet taluk. About 669 new cases were recorded on Thursday.

The district's tally of Covid cases has reached 15,055, out of which 9,499 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals, with 246 people being discharged during the last 24 hours. Currently, there are 5,396 active cases. There are 470 containment zones in the district, said Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal.