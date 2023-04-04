Specially-abled woman raped by 65-yr-old in K'taka

Specially-abled woman raped by 65-yr-old in Karnataka

According to police, the accused has been identified as Raja Bhat, a resident of Surinje

IANS
IANS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 04 2023, 18:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2023, 18:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a horrific incident, a specially-abled woman was allegedly raped by a 65-year-old from Mangaluru city of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka on Tuesday.

The police have launched a hunt for the rapist who disappeared after the incident.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Raja Bhat, a resident of Surinje. The complaint in this regard had been lodged with Mangaluru Womens' Police Station.

Also Read | Minor girl gang-raped in Patna village

Police explained that the victim resided with her brother's family. When the victim's brother and her sister-in-law had gone out for work, the accused had entered the house and raped her.

The neighbours who observed something amiss informed the family members of the victim. After finding out that the accused raped the victim, a complaint was registered with Surathkal police station. Later, the case was transferred to the Women's Police Station.

Police said that the accused Raja Bhat is living alone in a rented house. After observing that the specially-abled woman is alone at home during day-time, he planned and committed the crime. He is absconding after a complaint was lodged against him. Investigation is on in the case.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mangaluru
Karnataka News
rape
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

RCB's Patidar ruled out for entire IPL season

RCB's Patidar ruled out for entire IPL season

Crypto jumps as Musk changes Twitter logo to 'meme dog'

Crypto jumps as Musk changes Twitter logo to 'meme dog'

Temple festival in TN's Erode sees devotees in droves

Temple festival in TN's Erode sees devotees in droves

Eco-anxiety: Climate change affects our mental health

Eco-anxiety: Climate change affects our mental health

New Indiana Jones film to premiere at Cannes Film Fest

New Indiana Jones film to premiere at Cannes Film Fest

 