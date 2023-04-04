Specially-abled woman sexually assaulted by 65-yr-old man in Karnataka

Specially-abled woman sexually assaulted in Karnataka

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 04 2023, 18:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2023, 22:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

 A specially-abled woman was sexually assaulted by a man in Mangaluru Commissionerate limits and the city police have launched a search for the accused.

The incident had taken place on March 28 and came to light three days ago, said Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain.

The incident had taken place when the woman was alone at home.

The suspect aged around 65 has been identified and is known to the victim. The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect has abandoned his family and his mobile phone has remained switched off after the incident. A case has been registered under IPC Section 376.

Further investigation is in progress.

