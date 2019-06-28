‘Speed up multi-village water scheme work’

ZP President Sujatha Krishnappa directed the officials to accelerate the work on multi-village drinking water schemes in the district. The contractors will be blacklisted if the works are not completed at the earliest.

She was speaking at the monthly meeting, on Friday.

Member B S Chaitrashri said “there is an acute water shortage in Tarikere. The work on Karakucchi multi-village drinking water project was taken up 10 years ago and is still incomplete. The contractors are not keen on completing the work.”

Member K R Prabhakar said that the works on multi-village drinking water projects at Karakucchi, Belenahalli, Sakharayapattana, Kalasa are moving in a snail’s pace. The officials are neglecting the works.

Rural Drinking Water Department Executive Engineer Shivakumar said that the tender proposal for Karakucchi drinking water project has been submitted once again. A letter will be written to the authorities to initiate action against the contractor who failed to complete the work.

Member Shashikala Avinash said that water is supplied once in five days to villages in Shivani. A few residents are suffering from Dengue as well. To which, vice-president K R Anandappa said that there is a need to give priority for sanitation in villages. The breeding of mosquitoes should be checked.

Member Prema said that residents in and around Gowdanahalli are suffering from fever and are admitted to the district hospital.

To which, DHO said that there are water issues in Gowdanahalli. Larvae survey is being carried out in the village. A temporary clinic has also been opened to treat the patients. As many as 53 persons are availing treatment at the district hospital.