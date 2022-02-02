Spiritual health is also important with science: VC

“Programmes are effective only with the active participation of all,” said Mangalore University (MU) Vice Chancellor Prof P Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya on Wednesday.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a free cancer testing and awareness camp organised at Jana Shikshana Trust premises on Wednesday.

The camp was organised by MU, in association with the district unit of the Indian Red Cross, Mangalore University Village Adoption Project (MUVAP), Youth Red Cross Unit, NSS, Yenepoya (Deemed to be) University and Jana Shikshana Trust.

“Along with intellectual and social health, spiritual health is also important,“ he added.

Yenepoya (Deemed to be) University Vice Chancellor Dr M Vijay Kumar said that the varsity will extend its cancer awareness outreach programme to the entire state.

As many as 4,000 NSS officers are being trained for the purpose, he added.

Dr Vijay Kumar said that Mumbai-based Tata Trust’s Cancer Hospital will function in Mangaluru from next month onwards.

Former ombudsman of MGNREGA N Sheena Shetty expressed concern over the dumping of plastic waste.

President of the district Indian Red Cross Society Shantharam Shetty unveiled the Red Cross’s next project on providing free blood to BPL cardholders in government hospitals.

Jana Shikshana Trust co-director Krishna Moolya, MUVAP coordinator Dr Prashanth Naik, NSS program officer Govindaraju BM, Youth Red Cross program officer of Yenepoya Nursing College Nithyashree B V, Yenepoya Nursing College principal Dr Lina K C were present.

Red Cross District subcommittee director Sacheth Suvarna delivered the introductory remarks.

Mangalore University Youth Red Cross programme officer Dr Parameshwara, Mangalore University Red Cross nodal officer Dr Ganapathi Gowda, among others, were also present.

Yenepoya Medical College community cancer specialist Dr Ibrahim Naganur, a gynaecologist cancer specialist at Yenepoya Medical College Dr Mariam Anjum Iftekhar and a team of doctors conducted the cancer screening.

More than a hundred people were benefitted from the camp.