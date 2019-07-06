Spl trains to clear rush during Ganesh Chaturthi

The Western Railway will operate special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

The service of Train no 09001 Mumbai Central – Mangaluru Junction Weekly Special will leave from Mumbai Central at 23.55 hrs on August 28, September 4 and 11 and will reach Mangaluru Junction at 21.55 hrs the next day.

The service of Train no 09002 Mangaluru Junction - Mumbai Central Weekly Special will leave from Mangaluru Junction at 23.55 hours on August 29, September 5, and 12 and will reach Mumbai Central at 22.25 hours the next day.

The train will stop at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi, Kankavali, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Madure, Thivim, Madgaon Junction, Karwar, Kumta, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapur, Udupi, Mulki and Surathkal.

The service of Train no 09010 Mangaluru Junction - Bandra (Terminus), weekly, Special train will leave from Mangaluru Junction at 23.55 hrs on September 4 and 11. Train will reach Bandra (T) at 22.00 hrs the next day.

The train will stop at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road,Vaibhavwadi, Kankavali, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Madure, Thivim, Madgaon Junction, Karwar, Kumta, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki and Surathkal stations.

The service of Train No 09011 Bandra (T) – Mangaluru Junction Weekly AC Special will leave from Bandra (Terminus) at 23.45 hrs on September 1 and 8 and will reach Mangaluru Junction at 21.55 hrs the next day.

The service of Train No 09012 Mangaluru Junction- Bandra (T) Weekly AC Special will leave from Mangaluru Junction at 23.55 hrs on September 2 and 9 and will reach Bandra (T) at 22.00 hrs the next day. It will have stoppages at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi, Kankavali, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Madure, Thivim, Madgaon Junction, Karwar, Kumta, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road-Byndoor, Kundapur, Udupi, Mulki and Surathkal.