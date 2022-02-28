Sportive spirit is essential, says MLC

"Winning and losing is not important in sports. It is the sportive spirit which plays an important role," said MLC Manjunath Bhandari.

He was speaking during a women's sports meet organised on account of Women's Day by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat, Mangaluru City Corporation and department of youth empowerment and sports.

"It is a matter of pride that women have excelled in all walks of life. Women athletes from the district are shining at the national and international arenas as well," he said.

"Sports is not restricted to medals alone. It helps in maintaining a healthy body. Women have ample opportunities. Every defeat in sports should be accepted as a challenge to reach one's goal," he added.

Barke Inspector Jyothirlinga Honakatti said, "Women have carved a niche in society. Folk literature too starts with women. In this competition, they have showcased their strength all over."

Mayor Premananda Shetty, corporator Sandhya and others were present. As many as 200 athletes took part.

Loka Shikshana department programme assistant Bhagirathi Rai won first place in the shot put and discus throw events.