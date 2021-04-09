Sports authority vice-president inspects turf ground in Somwarpet

Sports authority vice-president inspects turf ground

Karnataka sports authority vice-president K P Purushottam carries out an inspection of the synthetic turf hockey ground at Government PU College grounds in Somwarpet on Friday.

Based on the complaints of unscientific works at the synthetic turf hockey stadium at Government PU College grounds, Karnataka sports authority vice-president K P Purushottam carried out an inspection on Friday.

The sports enthusiasts had vented their ire against the contractor for conducting unscientific work.

As the ground has been dug up on both sides, the turf will get spoiled. The concerned authority has issued a quality certificate even before the work is complete, they had complained.

Expressing his displeasure over the delay in the work, K P Purushottam warned engineer Prakash, representing a private company that has taken up the work, of recommending serious action, if the work is not completed before the rainy season.

Advice from the sports enthusiasts should be sought before carrying out important work, he added.

The engineer assured him that the work will be completed before the end of May.

Youth empowerment and sports department joint director Jithendranath said that in the wake of complaints, the bill payment has been withheld.

Additional grants have been sought from the department. The mistakes will be rectified, he added.

Youth empowerment and sports department assistant director Guruswamy, assistant executive engineer Harish, synthetic turf monitoring committee chairman M B Abhimanyu Kumar, committee members B M Suresh, S B Yashvanth, Abhishek, Kibbettaa Madhu, Yatish and Hockey Coach Ventakesh were present.

