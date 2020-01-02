Sports is fundamental part of education: Rejiju

Sports should not be an extracurricular activity but become a fundamental part of education, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju said on Thursday.

Speaking after inaugurating the 80th All India Inter-University Athletics Championship organised at the Swaraj Maidan. After pronouncing the restructured slogan, ‘Kheloge Khudoge Banoge Lajawab’, he promised to help every sportsperson who represented India, with required assistance throughout his or her life.

He stressed on changing the mindset of people towards sports and to inculcate it as a part of our culture.

He also unravelled his dream of making India a world champion in the Olympics. “The new India will be a fit India and the government had launched the Khelo India games at school and university levels,” the minister said. He revealed being impressed when informed that Alva’s Education Foundation was hosting this meet for the record fourth time.

Tourism Minister C T Ravi said, “Sports should be given equal importance with academics.” The crackers’ show left the audience impressed. Earlier 4,000 athletes from 350 universities took part in the procession.