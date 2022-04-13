Sports meet, Sauharda Sangama on April 17

Sports meet, Sauharda Sangama on April 17

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Apr 13 2022, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2022, 22:32 ist
Rajya Sauharda Samyukta Sahakari Director S K Manjunath speaks to reporters in Udupi.

Udupi Zilla Sauharda Sahakarigala Kreedotsava Sauharda Sangama 2022 will be held at Chethana High School at Hangarakatte in Brahmavar taluk on April 17 at 8 am, said Rajya Sauharda Samyukta Sahakari Director S K Manjunath. 

There are 138 registered Sauharda cooperatives in the district, with a working capital of more than Rs 575 crore. A sum of Rs 390 crore has been disbursed as loans, he said.

There are over Rs 500 crore deposits and the cooperatives have posted more than Rs 80 crore in profit, he added. 

Rajya Sauharda Sahakari President B H Krishna Reddy will inaugurate the sports meet. SCDCC Bank President M N Rajendra Kumar will take part. 

Mahalakshmi Cooperative Bank President Yashpal Suvarna, Campco President Kishore Kumar Kodgi and others will take part.

Senior cooperative Ramesh Vaidya will be felicitated. 

Volleyball, throwball, shuttle, running race, shot put and other competitions will be held.

Kota Geethananda Foundation proprietor Anand C Kundar will release a souvenir on the occasion. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sauharda Sangama
sports meet
Udupi

Related videos

What's Brewing

How to prove genocide, the gravest of war crimes?

How to prove genocide, the gravest of war crimes?

From bonded labourers to owners of a brick kiln

From bonded labourers to owners of a brick kiln

Tattoos embellish scars, heal wounds in Brazil

Tattoos embellish scars, heal wounds in Brazil

Srinagar airport sees record 102 flights on April 11

Srinagar airport sees record 102 flights on April 11

'Bridgerton' S2 is Netflix's 3rd most popular season

'Bridgerton' S2 is Netflix's 3rd most popular season

5 places in Karnataka to visit on the Easter weekend

5 places in Karnataka to visit on the Easter weekend

 