Sports meet, Sauharda Sangama on April 17

Udupi Zilla Sauharda Sahakarigala Kreedotsava Sauharda Sangama 2022 will be held at Chethana High School at Hangarakatte in Brahmavar taluk on April 17 at 8 am, said Rajya Sauharda Samyukta Sahakari Director S K Manjunath.

There are 138 registered Sauharda cooperatives in the district, with a working capital of more than Rs 575 crore. A sum of Rs 390 crore has been disbursed as loans, he said.

There are over Rs 500 crore deposits and the cooperatives have posted more than Rs 80 crore in profit, he added.

Rajya Sauharda Sahakari President B H Krishna Reddy will inaugurate the sports meet. SCDCC Bank President M N Rajendra Kumar will take part.

Mahalakshmi Cooperative Bank President Yashpal Suvarna, Campco President Kishore Kumar Kodgi and others will take part.

Senior cooperative Ramesh Vaidya will be felicitated.

Volleyball, throwball, shuttle, running race, shot put and other competitions will be held.

Kota Geethananda Foundation proprietor Anand C Kundar will release a souvenir on the occasion.