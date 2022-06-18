Sports, tabla helped these toppers overcome stress

Three students from Udupi district scored the highest marks in the II PUC examinations.

Bhavya Nayak, a student of Poornaprajna PU College in Udupi, has scored 597 marks and secured the second position in the state. Daughter of Narayana Nayak and Uma of Ambagilu, she had secured the fourth rank in SSLC examinations, while studying at Government High School in Olakadu.

Bhavya told DH that she used to revise what was taught in the classes daily. She has scored cent per cent marks in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Computer Science, Sanskrit and 97 marks in English.

“I have appeared for CET and will write JEE mains to pursue a career in engineering,” she said with confidence.

Bhavya’s father Narayana Nayak has been eking a living and supporting his family by selling papad to local stores.

Advaith Sharma of Sri Bhuvanendra PU College in Karkala expressed surprise on emerging as a topper in the state.

“I was confident of scoring well. But had no idea that I will score 596 marks,” he said.

Advaith participated in sports regularly which helped him overcome stress.

He is keen on pursuing a career in aerospace. He expressed gratitude to his parents and teachers for supporting and guiding him.

“Acquiring knowledge is more important than earning marks. Engage in sports and other physical activities to keep your mind active. This allows you to concentrate more on your studies,” Advaith advises his juniors.

His father Srinivasa Bhat is a farmer and his mother Shalini is a homemaker.

“Google CEO Sundar Pichai is my role model,” said Omkar Prabhu, a student at Vidyodaya PU College who scored 596 marks.

“I want to study computer science engineering,” he said.

Omkar reveals studying for three to four hours a day.

“Apart from textbooks, I used to check YouTube videos related to the syllabus. My teachers were supportive,” he added.

“I am a tabla and guitar player which helped me overcome stress,” he said.

Omkar advises students to devote at least a few hours daily to study. “I am preparing for JEE Mains,” he added.

It was my mother Sandhya Patil, an English teacher, who supported and motivated me, he said. His father Ramdas Prabhu works in Dubai.