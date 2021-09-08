Squadron Leader Ajjamada Devaiah remembered

The 56th death anniversary of Squadron Leader Ajjamada Devaiah was observed by Kodava Makkada Koota, on Tuesday.

MLA Appachu Ranjan M P, MLC Shantheyanda Veena Achaiah and others paid floral tributes to a portrait of Ajjamada Devaiah at the old private bus stand.

Appachu Ranjan said that the youth from the district should join the army in large numbers and serve the nation.

MLC Shantheyanda Veena Achaiah said that it is the duty of every Indian citizen to remember the brave soldiers.

More soldiers should come from Kodagu, she added.

Retired Major Nanjappa said that the younger generation should remember the history.

Devaiah Memorial Trust president Ajjamada Katti Mandaiah said that Devaiah sacrificed his life in the Indo-Pak war. He was awarded the Mahavira Chakra.

Kodava Makkada Koota president Bollajira B Ayyappa, CMC commissioner Ramdas, honourary secretary Puttarira Karun Kalaiah, Field Marshal K M Cariappa and General Thimayya Forum president Colonel Kandratanda Subbaiah, convener Major Nanjappa and Ajjamada family president Ajjamada Lava Kushalappa were present.