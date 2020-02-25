Sri Rajarajeshwari temple at Mandapalla restored to former glory

Sri Rajarajeshwari temple at Mundapalla in Darbarkatte in Ichilampady village near Kumble is all set for the week-long installation and consecration ceremony being planned from February 28 onwards.

‘Munda’ in Tulu language means forehead and ‘Palla’ is a natural tank. Mundapalla, a huge reservoir, is the pride of the region.

Sri Rajarajeshwari temple located near the Mundapalla was once a royal temple of the Tulu-speaking Toulava Kings of Kumble region (seeme), according to the legend.

The then Tulunadu historically comprised the present Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Kasargod districts of Kerala state. The entire Tulunadu was ruled by kings and chieftains with Barkur, Mangaluru and Kumble as their capitals.

During Vijayanagar and later under Keladi dynasty, the Rajarajeshwari temple was the family deity of Kumble kings of Tenkana Tulunadu or Southern Tulunadu.

According to history, Kumble royal family had built their palace in Kanchikatte in Kumble and the kings used to offer pujas at the temple. The kings also used to hold open Darbars under a Banyan tree and thus the place derives its name as ‘Darbarkatte’.

As Kumble kings went through a lean phase, the temple too lost its royal patronage and thus was neglected.

In 1980, during the renovation of Sri Mahadeva Shasthara temple of Karinje in Ichilampady village, the astrologers, with the help of the oracle, highlighted the pathetic state of the temple and stressed on the dire need of restoring the shrine to its former glory.

K K Shetty of Kuthikiar family in the village and an entrepreneur from Ahmed Nagar in Maharastra volunteered to bear the entire expense of renovating the temple.

Former vice president of Kumble Panchayat and a social worker, Madwa Manjunatha Alva, with help of a dedicated team succeeded in completing the project in

a record three years. The temple is now ready for installation and consecration.

The week-long Brahmakalasha rituals will be guided by the veteran Brahmashree Balakrishna Thantri, Delampady.

The Sri Rajarajeshwari temple at Mundapalla is located near world famous temples like Ananthapadmanabhaswamy Temple in Ananthapura and Sri Parthasarathi Krishna temple in Mujangavu near Kumble.