Sri Rama Sene drops ‘Shobhayatre’, holds silent stir

As the district administration failed to provide permission to carry the idol of Gurudattatreya during the proposed Shobhayatre on account of Datta Mala Abhiyana, the Sri Rama Sene members dropped Shobhayatre and staged a silent protest in Chikkamagaluru on Sunday.

Later, they left for Bababudangiri to have darshana of Datta Paduke at Datta Peetha.

Uttara Kannada Sri Rama Sene district unit President Jayanth Nayak had donated 130-kg weighing idol of Gurudattatreya. However, the district administration had denied permission to carry the idol in Shobhayatre, citing the reason that no new rituals will be allowed.

The leaders condemned the district administration’s decision at the religious meet held near Shankaramutt at Basavanahalli Main Road and staged protest for one hour.

Later, they dropped the proposed Shobhayatre and tied a black cloth on their mouth and carried out silent protest which passed through M G Road and culminated at Azad Park Circle.

Devotees wearing Datta Mala and others visited Bababudanswamy Dargah and had the darshana of Datta Paduke. The devotees also performed ‘Mahaganapathi Homa’, ‘Dattamoolamantra’, ‘Anasooya homa’ and other rituals near Datta Peetha.

On account of Dattamala Abhiyana, the district administration had banned the entry of tourist vehicles to the hilly ranges. The police had strengthened the security to maintain law and order.

‘Hand over Datta Peetha’

Speaking at the religious meet, Sri Rama Sene National President Pramod Muthalik urged the state government to hand over Datta Peetha to Hindus.

“A few of the leaders have been elected as the MP and MLA using the issue of Datta Peetha. Datta Peetha issue should not be politicised. The name of the village where Datta Peetha is situated is Inam Dattatreya Peetha. There are Panchayat records to prove it. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has all knowledged on Datta Peetha.”

Punan Kashmir Sanghatan National Convener Rahul Kaul said, “Datta Peetha is the property of the Hindus. All should unitedly fight for it.”