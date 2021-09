Sri Veerabhadreshwara Mahotsava on September 14

Jilla Veerashaiva Lingayat Sanghatana Vedike, Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha district and taluk units, women's wing and Jilla Veerashaiva Jangama, Archaka and Purohithara Sangha will organise Sri Veerabhadreshwara Janmavardhanthi Mahotsava at Sri Veerabhadreshwara temples in the district on September 14.

Rituals will be held in the temples at Gowdalli, Kodlipet, Kithur and Manehalli, said Kirikodli Mutt's Sadashiva Swami.