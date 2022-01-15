'Srimadbhagavadgeethe', a translated work in Tulu, released

'Srimadbhagavadgeethe', a translated work in Tulu language, by retired teacher and writer Hari Bhat Pelthaje, was released by Kannada Sahitya Parishat former president Harikrishna Punaroor.
Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Bhagavadgeethe comprises of 700 shlokas. It has been translated into a majority of languages in the world. Now, it is being translated to Tulu with the original shlokas. People should be encouraged to read such works."
Writer Hari Bhat said, "Writer Amrut Someshwar has written the foreword for the work. It is aimed at creating awareness of Bhagavadgeethe in a simple language. The book is available at Sahitya Kendra."
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
A portable shelter for emergencies
2021 fifth warmest year in India since 1901
OnePlus to Oppo: Phones that emit highest radiation
Jallikattu turns the spotlight on Madurai
10 highest paid female athletes: Sindhu enters the list
Faith prevails over fear as Magh Mela in UP begins
Did you know Mammootty was to be part of 'Iruvar'?
Veggie prices crash after soaring through the roof
Gap taps NFT craze by taking classic hoodies digital