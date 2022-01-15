'Srimadbhagavadgeethe', a translated work in Tulu, released

'Srimadbhagavadgeethe', a translated work in Tulu language, by retired teacher and writer Hari Bhat Pelthaje, was released by Kannada Sahitya Parishat former president Harikrishna Punaroor.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Bhagavadgeethe comprises of 700 shlokas. It has been translated into a majority of languages in the world. Now, it is being translated to Tulu with the original shlokas. People should be encouraged to read such works."

Writer Hari Bhat said, "Writer Amrut Someshwar has written the foreword for the work. It is aimed at creating awareness of Bhagavadgeethe in a simple language. The book is available at Sahitya Kendra."