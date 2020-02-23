Srinivas bags four medals, takes his haul to 39 at Paivalike

Kambala jockey Ashwathapura Srinivas Gowda has improved his record by winning four medals at Anna-Tamma Jodukare Kambala at Paivalike in Manjeshwara.

With this, he has won 39 medals during this Kambala season (November to March). He created a record by winning 35 medals in one season of Kambala, at Venoor, which is unique.

Further, in Hagga Kiriya category, he has won 13 gold medals in one season of Kambala, thereby equalled the record created by Nakre Jayakara Madiwala, who had used the buffaloes of Belavali Sadananada Shetty to run on Kambala track.

Two more Kambalas will be held during this season and Srinivas Gowda is likely to break the record of winning highest gold medals in the season.

In Anna-Tamma Jodukare Kambala, Gowda had bagged gold in Hagga Kiriya and Negilu Kiriya category, while he won silver in Hagga Hiriya and Negilu Hiriya category.

In Negilu Hiriya category, Hukkeri Suresh Shetty won the gold while in Hagga Hiriya category, Kolake Irvathooru Anand won first place.