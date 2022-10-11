Srinivas University in Mangaluru to offer dual degree programmes

Srinivas University in Mangaluru will offer dual-degree programmes to its students and students of other universities as full-time evening/weekend programmes in accordance with new UGC guidelines and NEP 2020.

The programmes will commence from the academic year 2022-23, Vice Chancellor Dr P S Aithal said. Classes will be held in the evening /weekends and blended mode. The students of Srinivas University who are already pursuing any degree programme and other university students can take up the courses. Based on the demand from the students, new courses will be introduced by the university. Along with the primal degree course, students can take up additional courses to get a dual degree.

Some of the courses offered for dual degree are BA in Yoga and Hindu Philosophy; BA in music with many electives; BA and MA in performing arts including Yakshagana; BA in Islamic Philosophy; BA in Christian Philosophy; BA and MA in Public Administration with a focus on Civil Services; BA and MA in Communicative Languages (English, Sanskrit, Hindi, etc.); BA in Vaastu, astrology, and numerology; BBA in event and sports management; BBA in Digital Marketing and Retail Management; BA and MA in Sustainable Development Goals; PG Diploma in Yoga; PG Diploma in Sanskrit literature and Diploma and PG Diploma in Sustainable Development Goals, he said.

Dr Aithal said there will be five subjects of 24 credits per semester. Students can exit after the first year with a diploma, after the second year with a PG diploma, after the third year with a pass degree, and after the fourth year with an Honours degree. About 50% scholarship will be provided to Srinivas University students to pursue dual degrees.

Details can be had from the University office at Mukka and Pandeshwar.