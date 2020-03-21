Srinivas University starts online classes for students

Srinivas University has suspended all campus-based face-to-face teaching and started online classes. The university campus will remain open, including hostels, library and student support and office services.

Faculty members have been preparing for learning and teaching to be delivered through a suitable online platform for the remainder of the academic year. Staff and students are being supported with online guidance to facilitate these adjustments. The university is committed to ensuring that students can continue their studies and graduate with minimum disruption.

Srinivas University Vice Chancellor Dr P S Aithal said, “Due to the continued spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) and the government’s decision of closing educational institutions, the university has immediately ceased its campus-based teaching to counter the loss of academics and offered online classes in theory subjects to its UG and PG students.”