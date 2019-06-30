Srinivas varsity offers 2 new degree courses

Srinivas University will offer two new degree courses in Journalism during the academic year 2019-20.

The courses to be offered are BA (Honours) Journalism and Mass Communication (JMC) and BBA wit specialisation in Media Management. The duration of the course is three years with six semesters. Students who have passed Class 12 with a minimum of 40% marks are eligible.

BA (Honours) and BBA are an under-graduate programmes designed for those students with an aptitude and interest in investigation and reporting of the current and past issues through newspapers, magazines, TV, Radio, and internet. This course has been designed to enrich the skills of students in the fields of editing, writing, photography, analysis, research, reporting, and comprehension, among others.

Classes will be conducted from 9 am to 2 pm with half-an-hour break during weekdays. E-study material will be provided from the college for every subject, according to the syllabus.