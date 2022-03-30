SSLC exam: 220 students remain absent in DK

A total of 220 students including 204 fresh candidates in Dakshina Kannada district remained absent for the second language exam in SSLC on Wednesday.
According to DDPI Sudhakar K, a total of 28,351 candidates had registered for the exam in the district. Among them 28,304 were freshers and 47 were repeaters.
Among the absentees, 37 were from Bantwal taluk, 29 from Belthangady, 44 from Mangaluru North, 46 from Mangaluru South, nine from Moodbidri, 31 from Puttur and 24 from Sullia, he said.
No untoward incidents were reported in the district, the DDPI added.
As many as 350 students had remained absent on the first day of SSLC examinations.
