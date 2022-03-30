SSLC exam: 220 students remain absent in DK

SSLC exam: 220 students remain absent in DK

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 30 2022, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2022, 22:58 ist

A total of 220 students including 204 fresh candidates in Dakshina Kannada district remained absent for the second language exam in SSLC on Wednesday.

According to DDPI Sudhakar K, a total of 28,351 candidates had registered for the exam in the district. Among them 28,304 were freshers and 47 were repeaters.

Among the absentees, 37 were from Bantwal taluk, 29 from Belthangady, 44 from Mangaluru North, 46 from Mangaluru South, nine from Moodbidri, 31 from Puttur and 24 from Sullia, he said.

No untoward incidents were reported in the district, the DDPI added.

As many as 350 students had remained absent on the first day of SSLC examinations.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

SSLC exam
students remain absent
Dakshina Kannada

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Love hormone' oxytocin turns fierce lions into kittens

'Love hormone' oxytocin turns fierce lions into kittens

Meghalaya's Living Root bridge in tentative UNESCO list

Meghalaya's Living Root bridge in tentative UNESCO list

The non-debate on menstrual leave in Arunachal Assembly

The non-debate on menstrual leave in Arunachal Assembly

Russian, US ISS record-holders return to earth

Russian, US ISS record-holders return to earth

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

 