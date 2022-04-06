SSLC exam: 390 students absent in DK

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 06 2022, 23:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2022, 00:43 ist

A total of 390 students including 226 fresh candidates across Dakshina Kannada district were absent for the social science examination in SSLC on Wednesday.

According to DDPI Sudhakar K, a total of 28,684 candidates had registered for the exam in regular examination centres. Among them, 28,458 candidates had appeared and 226 were absent.

Among the absentees in regular centres, 39 were from Bantwal, 28 from Belthangady, 45 from Mangaluru North, 49 from Mangaluru South, 10 from Moodbidri, 29 from Puttur and 27 from Sullia.

There are four private examination centres in Dakshina Kannada. The total number of candidates allotted in these centres is 909 and 164 candidates were absent.

