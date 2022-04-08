SSLC exam: 407 students absent in Dakshina Kannada

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 08 2022, 21:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2022, 21:11 ist

A total of 407 students including 242 fresh candidates across Dakshina Kannada district were absent for SSLC examinations on Friday.

According to DDPI Sudhakar K, a total of 28,337 candidates had registered for the exam in regular examination centres. Among them, 28,095 candidates had appeared and 242 remained absent. 

There are four private examination centres in DK. The total number of candidates allotted in these centres is 890 and 165 candidates were absent.

