SSLC exam time-table will to have gaps between subjects 

Deputy director of the department of public instruction K Rathnaiah on Thursday said that the department would prepare the time-table to suit students to conduct the SSLC examinations once the lockdown was revoked.

He was speaking at the phone-in programme organised by the department.

“Students should not venture out of their houses and focus on studies,” he said.

Over 40 students called up the officials wanting to know whether the department would conduct the examinations.

Rathnaiah said that the department would hold the examinations and the time-table would be prepared to meet requirements of students. There would be gap between papers so that students could focus on the subjects. A 10-day revision classes would also be held.

A N Nagendra Prasad, district nodal officer, SSLC examinations, said that the programmes relating to SSLC syllabus would be telecast by Doordarshan Chandana channel from April 29 between 3 pm and 4.30 pm. Students should make use of the initiative.

“Students should contact their teachers on phones if they have any doubts,” he said.

Students should focus on six sets of question papers issued to them and ‘Nannannomme Gamanisi’. The department would send the softy copy by fail if student demanded. The second phone-in would be held on April 20 to redress grievances of students, he said.

“Programmes will be telecast daily on Mathematics, Science, Social Science, English and Kannada. The experts will share tips on facing the examinations successfully,” he said.

A total of 178 students participated in the programme. Students from rural areas, government and government aided schools participated in large number.

Block education officer K S Nagaraj Gowda, education officer Ashok, DyPC Mohan Babu and subject inspectors Gayatri, Shashivadan and Krishnappa were present.