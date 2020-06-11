SSLC exam to be held amid rainy season

Preparations have begun for the SSLC examinations in Kodagu district as well. However, the parents have a lot of apprehensions over conducting the exam.

Due to the Covid-19 situation and the lockdown that followed, the SSLC board examination was postponed in the state. As the dates are now announced by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, examinations will be held in 27 centres in Kodagu district. One of these centres will be reserved for the candidates who take the exams privately, said official sources.

Examinations will be held in eight centres in Madikeri, eight centres in Virajpet and 11 centres in Somwarpet.

It is the first-of-its-kind case where SSLC examinations are being held in the rainy season. Therefore, there lies a fresh challenge before the department and the district administration in conducting the examinations smoothly.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department has predicted that the rains may intensify from June 11. It can be noted that Kodagu has been experiencing heavy rains, flash floods and landslides in the previous years.

“The rain fury can cause hindrances for the students in reaching the examination centres on time,” said many parents.

Stating that emphasis will be laid on the safety of students, Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said she has directed the officials concerned to accommodate the students from remote villages, in the government hostels situated closer to the examination centres, along with providing them with food, till the end of the exams.

7,149 students

A total of 7,149 students will write SSLC exams this year in Kodagu district. Among these, 3,562 are boys and 3,587 are girls. The examinations will be held in a total of 400 classrooms in the district and only 20 students will be seated in a room. This apart, two additional rooms will be reserved in each examination centre, to facilitate the students with Covid-19 like symptoms to take the exams.

Use of hand sanitiser and masks is mandatory. KSRTC buses and private buses will be operated during the exams. Students should be present at the exam centre at 9 am. The temperature of the students will be checked before they enter the examination hall.

Helpline

In case of any queries, the students or the parents may contact: DDPI, Kodagu: 08272 228337; Block Education Officer, Madikeri: 08272 225664, 9980669032; Block Education Officer, Somwarpet: 08276 282162, 9480423363 and Block Education Officer, Virajpet: 08274 257249, 9480309481.