SSLC exams: 117 students remain absent in Udupi

As many as 117 students remained absent on the first day of SSLC examinations conducted at 58 SSLC examination centres across the Udupi district on Monday.

The hijab controversy, that first erupted in the district, did not disrupt SSLC examinations as had been feared.

Out of a total of 13,675 SSLC students enrolled in the district, 13,558 appeared for the Kannada exam.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao visited the examination centre at Government Board High School in Udupi.

He told reporters that confidence-building measures had been implemented.

The education department and a few Muslim leaders had appealed to students on the importance of education and how examinations are a critical milestone.

He said the SSLC examination was conducted peacefully because there was no room for confusion regarding the wearing of the hijab.

Students at Government Board High School in Udupi were seen arriving at the examination centres at 9.15 am.

Parents were seen assisting their children in locating their examination rooms with the help of a notice posted on the wall outside the centre.