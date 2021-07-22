SSLC exams conducted in DK, Udupi without hassle

The second language paper in SSLC examinations was conducted smoothly at 77 exam centres across Udupi district.

The centres were decorated with balloons and leaves. Students, at the end of examinations, received bananas and biscuits.

Many students were also seen taking group selfies outside the schools.

DDPI N H Nagoor and Byndoor tahsildar Shobhalakshmi personally went to Kuru Kudru Island near Maravanthe in order to ferry two students, Shilpa and Sanjana, to the nearest examination centre.

As it was raining heavily, the officials did not want to take any risks. Later, the students were escorted to the examination centre in the DDPI’s official vehicle.

Of the total 77 exam centres, 21 exam centres were in Udupi, 16 in Karkala, 14 in Brahmavara, 13 in Kundapura and Byndoor.

As many as five Covid infected students wrote their exams at Covid Care Centres.

29 students absent in DK

Of the total 29,020 students, who had enrolled for the language examinations in Dakshina Kannada district, as many as 29 students remained absent on Thursday.

Fifteen Covid-19 positive students wrote their examinations at Covid Care Centres (CCC) in the taluk headquarters, 32 students wrote their exams in a separate room due to ill-health and 116 students wrote the examinations in government/private hostels.

As many as 161 students wrote their examinations in their native villages and 331 students from neighbouring Kerala state wrote their examinations in Dakshina Kannada district.