SSLC exams start on peaceful note in Dakshina Kannada

The SSLC exams began on a peaceful note across Dakshina Kannada (DK) district on Monday. As many as 350 students remained absent on the first day of SSLC examinations.

The exams were held at 99 examination centres across the district. As many as 28,640 students including 28,611 fresh candidates were allotted to normal examination centres. Of the fresh candidates, 209 remained absent. Out of 29 repeaters, eight remained absent.

There are four private examination centres in DK. The total freshers allotted in these centres is 878 and repeaters allotted is 24. As many as 748 fresh candidates wrote the exams in private examination centres and 130 freshers and three repeaters remained absent.

No malpractice or any other untoward incident had been reported in the district, said DDPI Sudhakar K.

The students were seen huddling together in last-minute discussions before the start of exams.

A few students who arrived wearing headscarves removed them before entering the examination halls.

DK Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V had said that girls from private schools in the district were allowed to wear hijab in the SSLC examination hall if it is mandatory in their school uniform.

Karnataka Public School at Montepadavu had decked up the entrance of the gate to welcome students for the exam.

Dr Rajendra K V and DK Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr Kumar visited Padavu and St Agnes Schools to review the ongoing examination.

For the convenience of students from Kerala witnessing a transport strike, two vehicles had been arranged in Talapady.

A P Aboobacker Musliyar, Grand Mufti of India, during a meeting with Muslim religious leaders in Moodbidri on Saturday, had appealed to parents to focus on the education and examination of their children by ensuring that children write the SSLC exam.

He said the SSLC exam is an important facet of life and called upon people not to enter into conflict with the government over the hijab issue.