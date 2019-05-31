SSLC revaluation: Linisha is dist topper

After revaluation of answer scripts in SSLC examinations, Linisha Dantis of JEM School, Kalasa, is the topper in Chikkamagaluru district.

After revaluation, she has got 622 marks. Daughter of Leo Dantis and Lavitha Dantis, Linisha had scored 615 marks when the results were announced earlier.

As she was confident of scoring full marks in Social Science and Hindi, she opted for revaluation of her answer scripts. In Social Science, she scored six more marks, taking the total to 100. While in Hindi, she scored one marks more.

She has scored 125 in Kannada, 100 each in English, Hindi, Social Science and Mathematics.