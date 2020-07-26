SSLC student creates a drone

S J Shamanth Acharya, a class 10 student, has created a drone from the money he earned while working in a catering firm.

Shamanth, a student of Canara High School in Dongerkeri, who is waiting for his SSLC exam results is the son of Jagadish Acharya and Shyamala Acharya from Car Street.

While working in catering during the holidays, he had earned Rs 8,000. Using the money, he had purchased all the raw materials required to make a drone. When he found he was short of money, his friends and family members supported him and encouraged him to complete the work on a drone.

He learnt how to make a drone from YouTube and searching online.

“With hard work and dedication, I was able to prepare a basic drone. The drone can move up to 1km at a height of 60 feet,” said Shamanth.

Shamanth has won several prizes in the science model competitions held at Besant College, NITK in Surathkal. He had even taken part in the Inspire award competition at the state-level and had won Rs 10,000 cash prize.

He had developed an interest in creating a drone when he saw it being used to capture photos during weddings.

“I earned money after working in catering. Now, I have prepared a basic model of a drone. I will develop it further in the coming days. I want to use the drone for agriculture and health care sectors,” he said.