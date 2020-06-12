SSLC student tests positive for Covid-19 in Kadur taluk

SSLC student tests positive for Covid-19

DHNS
DHNS, Kadur,
  • Jun 12 2020, 00:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2020, 00:21 ist

In a first confirmed case of Covid-19 in Kadur taluk, a student of Class 10 was tested positive for the disease on Thursday.

The 15-year-old boy belongs to K Dasarahalli. He has been admitted to the district Covid-19 hospital in Chikkamagaluru. Fifty-five people, who had come to the primary contact with the student, have been quarantined, Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham said.

Travel history of the boy is being traced, he said. 

As a precautionary measure, the entire village is being sealed down. The roads are being disinfected, a source said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
SSLC student
tests positive
COVID-19
Kadur taluk

What's Brewing

Get ready to learn new English spellings for TN cities

Get ready to learn new English spellings for TN cities

Credit crisis deepens for India's weaker borrowers

Credit crisis deepens for India's weaker borrowers

Summer might slow coronavirus but unlikely to stop it

Summer might slow coronavirus but unlikely to stop it

'Lilly COVID-19 drug may be authorised for use by Sept'

'Lilly COVID-19 drug may be authorised for use by Sept'

 