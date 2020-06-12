SSLC student tests positive for Covid-19

In a first confirmed case of Covid-19 in Kadur taluk, a student of Class 10 was tested positive for the disease on Thursday.

The 15-year-old boy belongs to K Dasarahalli. He has been admitted to the district Covid-19 hospital in Chikkamagaluru. Fifty-five people, who had come to the primary contact with the student, have been quarantined, Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham said.

Travel history of the boy is being traced, he said.

As a precautionary measure, the entire village is being sealed down. The roads are being disinfected, a source said.