SSLC student tests positive for Covid-19 in Udupi

A student who appeared for the SSLC examination on June 25 and 27 in Udupi district tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

When the student's father tested positive on Saturday, health officials as part of a precautionary step had also collected her throat swab. The student who tested positive had already written the Kannada and Mathematics examination.

Sources told DH that the student will write the remaining examinations in the supplementary examinations to be conducted in July by Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board.

Health officials ruled out testing other students as all required precautionary measures were taken at the examination centre.

DDPI Sheshashayana Karinja told DH that the student who was tested positive will be allowed to write the remaining exams during the supplementary examination. She will be considered as a fresh candidate.

The examination centre where she had written the exam was sanitised. The students appearing for their science examination on June 29 need not panic, the DHO added.

40 Covid cases

A total of 40 fresh Covid-19 cases had been reported in the district on Sunday, taking the total tally of Covid cases to 1,179.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha said out of the 40 cases, 15 had a travel history to Maharashtra, two to Bengaluru, one to Bagalkot. Six cases were reported among Covid-19 warriors like doctors and nurses. Sixteen persons had contracted the infection through primary contacts of those who already tested positive in the past.

A total of 1,053 patients had recovered and were discharged from the hospital in the district. There are 126 active cases in the district as on Sunday. The examination centre in which the infected student took exams was sanitised, he said.