SSLC toppers, achievers felicitated on I-Day

Students of Kannada and English medium schools, who topped in the SSLC examinations, were felicitated during the 73rd Independence Day celebrations at Beedengudde Stadium in Udupi on Thursday.

The differently-abled students, who had excelled in SSLC examination, were also felicitated.

Shankar Kulal, a police constable, was felicitated for his outstanding performance at the 62nd All India Police-on-Duty Sports tournament in Lucknow.

He proved to be excellent under the vehicle search category and was ranked third in the country. He won laurels for the state.

The Fire Department Officer Vasant Kumar was felicitated for his daring act during the Ammonia gas leakage incident which took place in Malpe Fresh Marine Export fish processing unit in Devalkunda village in Kundapur.

He had risked his life in rescuing the employees trapped inside the unit.

The students, who won the competition in drawing competition on road safety, were also felicitated. Aditi, Medha Hegde and Sushanth from the government schools in Siddhapur, Haladi and Hebri were felicitated for their excellence in SSLC and received laptops.

The meritorious students from SC/ST community--Kiran, Saritha, Tejaswi K, Rashmi, Ratna Bai, Abhishek, Ramesh, Rajani and K Abhishek also received laptops.