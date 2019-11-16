St Aloysius boy finalist in Doodle competition

Bhooshan, a student of St Aloysius High School in Kodialbail, is one amongst the finalists of national-level Doodle Design competition, organised by Google on the occasion of Children’s Day.

More than six lakh students had participated in the competition across the country. The topic for the design was ‘When I grow up’.

In the high school category, four doodle designs were finalised, which includes the doodle by Bhooshan.

He had received the award at a programme in New Delhi recently. In the past nine years, the students of St Aloysius School have bagged the awards in the doodle design competition five times.

He is guided by Art Teacher John Chandran.

Bhooshan hails from Manjeshwara in Kasargod and is the son of Naveen and Vishalakshi. He is a student of Class IX at St Aloysius English Medium School.

From Karnataka, two finalists were selected - Bhooshan and another Class VIII student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Bengaluru. The award included a Google Chrome laptop.

Akshay Raj, a Class IX student of St Aloysius High School, had won in 2010 for his doodle ‘Technically and Naturally Growing India’.

Akash Shetty from the same school had won the award from his ‘Celebrating Indian women’ doodle in 2013.

Doodles are judged on artistic merit, creativity and theme communication with artwork grouped into five grade groups.