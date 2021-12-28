St Aloysius Gonzaga School organises talent contest

St Aloysius Gonzaga School organised Gonzaga Got Talent Competition.

The students from kindergarten to Class X participated actively in various events like fancy dress, solo dance, solo singing, poster sparkle, card splash, clay art, craft out of newspaper, floral symphony, lantern sparkle, paint a picture, shapes and shades – Mandala Art, quills fiesta, turncoat, junk treasures and dashionista.

Principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo, Vice Principal Laurel Dsouza and others were present.