St Aloysius Gonzaga School organises talent contest

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 28 2021, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2021, 23:41 ist

St Aloysius Gonzaga School organised Gonzaga Got Talent Competition.

The students from kindergarten to Class X participated actively in various events like fancy dress, solo dance, solo singing, poster sparkle, card splash, clay art, craft out of newspaper, floral symphony, lantern sparkle, paint a picture, shapes and shades – Mandala Art, quills fiesta, turncoat, junk treasures and dashionista.

Principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo, Vice Principal Laurel Dsouza and others were present.

St Aloysius Gonzaga School
talent contest
Mangaluru

