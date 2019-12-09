St Philomena College gets ‘Swachh Campus’ recognition

The Ministry of Human Resource and Development, Government of India has identified St Philomena College (SPC) in Puttur as one of the best performing institutions with green smart campus among 69 higher educational institutions in India.

The college has been focusing on cleanliness, waste management, water conservation and water management on its campus.

St Philomena College has been constantly making all the necessary efforts in executing the guidelines of MHRD in the sphere of cleanliness on and off the campus. The efforts in promoting Swachhata in villages and making open defection-free of Indian villages, the College has stood at fourth place in Karnataka.

The students of Social Work and the members of NSS, NCC and Eco-Club were actively involved in organising various programmes and creating environmental awareness among the rural mass. This has been well appreciated and placed on record by the MHRD, said Principal Prof Leo Noronha.

The MHRD in its handbook of institutional achievements in ‘Swachh Campus Ranking 2019’ recorded the efforts of St Philomena College along with other 68 Higher Educational Institutions.

The members of Swachhata Committee of the College Vaija M, Praveen Prakash D’Souza and Abhishek Suvarna have participated in the award ceremony organised by MHRD at Prajnan Auditorium, AICTE, New Delhi.

Correspondent Rev Fr Alfred J Pinto, Campus Director Rev Dr Antony Prakash Monteiro and Principal Prof Leo Noronha expressed their happiness for receiving Swachh Campus Recognition from MHRD.