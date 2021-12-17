St Philomena College wins university-level championship

St Philomena College won the Mangalore University level football tournament organised at Alva’s College in Moodbidri here recently.

The tournament was organised by Mangaluru University and Alva’s College. The colleges affiliated with Mangaluru University were grouped into Mangaluru and Udupi zones.

After winning the match in the quarter-finals, St Philomena College played against St Aloysius College in the finals and emerged victorious (1-0).

The team were coached by Prof Elyas Pinto and Solomon Roshan Joseph captained the team.