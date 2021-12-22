St Theresa Church organises Christmas carol singing competition

An inter-ward Christmas Carol singing competition was organised for the parishioners of St Theresa Church in Paldane by the members of the ICYM unit of the Church here recently.
Contests were held in above 18 and below 18 categories. Church's parish priest Fr Alban D’souza inaugurated the event by lighting the lamp.
Fr Alban D'souza addressing the gathering said that such competitions foster a feeling of unity and solidarity among parishioners.
ICYM unit president Ashley D’souza, secretary Aaron Lobo, president of ICYM City Zone Melston Noronha, Bantwal Zone President Viola, Animator Evelyn Serrao, Church Pastoral Committee Vice President William Lobo and Secretary Austin Monteiro were present. Singers Jenisha D’souza and Ashel Mascarenhas were the judges for the competition. Prizes were distributed to the winners.
