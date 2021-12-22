St Theresa Church

St Theresa Church organises Christmas carol singing competition

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 22 2021, 22:27 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2021, 00:00 ist

An inter-ward Christmas Carol singing competition was organised for the parishioners of St Theresa Church in Paldane by the members of the ICYM unit of the Church here recently.

Contests were held in above 18 and below 18 categories. Church's parish priest Fr Alban D’souza inaugurated the event by lighting the lamp.

Fr Alban D'souza addressing the gathering said that such competitions foster a feeling of unity and solidarity among parishioners.

ICYM unit president Ashley D’souza, secretary Aaron Lobo, president of ICYM City Zone Melston Noronha, Bantwal Zone President Viola, Animator Evelyn Serrao, Church Pastoral Committee Vice President William Lobo and Secretary Austin Monteiro were present. Singers Jenisha D’souza and Ashel Mascarenhas were the judges for the competition. Prizes were distributed to the winners.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Christmas carol singing competition
St Theresa Church
Paldane
Mangaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

What Indians ordered the most in 2021 - In Pics

What Indians ordered the most in 2021 - In Pics

Why a Chinese company dominates electric car batteries

Why a Chinese company dominates electric car batteries

Here's what 2021 had for Indian wrestling

Here's what 2021 had for Indian wrestling

Snowfall, rain likely in Kashmir from December 26

Snowfall, rain likely in Kashmir from December 26

Young Taliban fighters face the challenge of peace

Young Taliban fighters face the challenge of peace

Will 'The Matrix Resurrections' soar at the box office?

Will 'The Matrix Resurrections' soar at the box office?

Perfectly preserved dinosaur was preparing to hatch

Perfectly preserved dinosaur was preparing to hatch

 