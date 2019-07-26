Stab victim on the path of recovery

MBA student Deeksha, who was stabbed more than a dozen times by her stalker, is recovering and is shifted from MICU to ward at K S Hegde Chariable Hospital in Deralakatte.

Deeksha, a student in Nitte, had befriended one Sushanth from Shaktinagar when she had enrolled in Aryan Dance Academy. Sushanth, however, began harassing Deeksha after she refused to marry him. He continued to harass Deeksha even after her parents warned him to stay away from her.

On June 29, Sushanth stabbed Deeksha multiple times before slitting his throat to end his life.

After he recovered, the police arrested Sushanth, who was remanded in judicial custody.

According to the doctors treating Deeksha, she has recovered and is having food. The treatment will continue till wounds are healed, they added.