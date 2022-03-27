Stage set for SSLC exams in DK

As many as 29,712 students from Dakshina Kannada have registered for the SSLC exams to be held from Monday.

The exams will be held in 99 examination centres. A total of 1,489 classrooms have been readied for the exams. Further, 198 classrooms have been reserved for those suffering from any illness to write the exams.

Mangaluru South block has the highest with 23 examination centres followed by Mangaluru North - 20, Bantwal - 17, Belthangady - 14, Puttur - 14, Sullia - 6 and Moodbidri - 5.

DDPI Sudhakar K said that 99 superintendents, 24 deputy chief superintendents, 99 custodians and 1,588 room supervisors have been deployed for the smooth conduct of the examinations.

CCTV cameras have been installed at examination centres. Priority has also been given to ensure the supply of drinking water, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V and City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar have clamped prohibitory orders within a 200-metre radius of the examination centres.

With the efforts of the deputy commissioner, for the benefit of endosulfan victim students, an examination sub-centre has been set up at Ramakunja, wherein five students will write their exams.

For the benefit of students from Kerala studying in DK, two vehicles have been arranged at Talapady. There is hartal in Kerala on Monday and Tuesday, said the DDPI.

Efforts to improve results

Stating that several initiatives were taken by the department of public instruction to improve the pass percentage and results in the district, the DDPI said special classes were conducted for students who scored less marks in the unit tests and other exams conducted in schools.

Classes were also held through a radio programme conducted by Akashavani Mangaluru titled ‘Baanuli Shaale’. One-hour phone-in programmes were also conducted by subject experts during February-March, to help the students to clear their doubts on the subjects. Steps were taken to help boost confidence among children, he added.

The district administration has also asked the department to give two practice worksheets to every student in government and aided schools as a part of the preparations, he said.

Officials from the department said that based on academic performance, students were divided into categories. Those who scored very less marks were given guidance to ensure that they do better in the exams.

Even during weekend lockdown following an increase in Covid-19 cases, students were given question papers to answer at home.

Further, question banks were prepared by expert teachers and given to schools for the students to revise.

In fact, Dakshina Kannada district had secured Grade B in the 2019-20 SSLC examination results. Last year, the exams were conducted with MCQ format and all the students were passed following a decision taken by the government owing to the pandemic.

The district had stood in the seventh position with an 86.73% pass percentage in 2018-19.

DC clarifies on hijab

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that girls from private schools in the district are allowed to wear hijab in the SSLC examination hall if it is mandatory in their school uniform.

However, it is not allowed for those students from schools where hijab is not mandatory in their uniform. Students should appear in the uniforms prescribed by the government /aided schools for the exam, he said.

The DC had directed the BEOs to collect information on those private schools where the hijab is part of their school uniform and communicate it to the heads of the examination centres to avoid any confusion.