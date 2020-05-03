Stagnant water inconveniences residents

Stagnant rainwater in front of houses at Nandipura village under Gadihalli Gram Panchayat has inconvenienced the residents.

Without stormwater drain, water remains stagnant in front of the houses, said Bhairappa, a resident.

There are possibilities of mosquitoes breeding in these stagnant water and resulting in health issues in the village. An Asha worker said that she can not visit the houses due to Covid-19 survey. The villagers have been demanding clearing of stagnant water.

Resident Manjulamma said, "The issue has been brought to the notice of the gram panchayat. The officials have not paid any attention to the appeal to rectify the problem."