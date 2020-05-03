Stagnant water inconveniences residents

Stagnant water inconveniences residents

DHNS
DHNS, Ajjampura,
  • May 03 2020, 22:37 ist
  • updated: May 03 2020, 23:20 ist
Stagnant rainwater in front of houses at Nandipura, near Ajjampura.

Stagnant rainwater in front of houses at Nandipura village under Gadihalli Gram Panchayat has inconvenienced the residents.

Without stormwater drain, water remains stagnant in front of the houses, said Bhairappa, a resident.

There are possibilities of mosquitoes breeding in these stagnant water and resulting in health issues in the village. An  Asha worker said that she can not visit the houses due to Covid-19 survey. The villagers have been demanding clearing of stagnant water.

Resident Manjulamma said, "The issue has been brought to the notice of the gram panchayat. The officials have not paid any attention to the appeal to rectify the problem." 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Rain water
Karnataka

What's Brewing

'Enormous evidence' virus came from Wuhan lab: Pompeo

'Enormous evidence' virus came from Wuhan lab: Pompeo

Oil's recovery could take decades, not years

Oil's recovery could take decades, not years

Burj Khalifa to turn into world's tallest donation box

Burj Khalifa to turn into world's tallest donation box

Fresh dates for JEE, NEET to be announced on May 5: HRD

Fresh dates for JEE, NEET to be announced on May 5: HRD

 