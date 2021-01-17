Stalled work on Kootupole bridge resumes

MLA K G Bopaiah inspected the work on a bridge across Kootupole near Makutta, which provides connectivity between Karnataka and Kerala.

The old bridge, built during the British era, across Kootupole, has been providing interstate connectivity at Makutta. As the old bridge was in deplorable condition and narrow, the work on the new bridge was taken up a few years ago.

With the construction of Kannur International Airport, the density of vehicles on the old bridge had increased. To provide connectivity to the airport, the Kerala government had developed a 55-km road at an estimated cost of Rs 360 crore till Kootupole. However, the forest department had stalled the work, considering that the land belonged to Brahmagiri Wildlife Division in 2017. Now, the work has resumed once again.

Realising the importance of the bridge, MLA K G Bopaiah had brought the issue of the stalling the work to the notice of the chief minister, who in turn had brought it to the notice of the Central government.

The Central government cleared the hurdles for the bridge and the work has commenced.

MLA K G Bopaiah said that the Central and state governments have given conditional approval for the work on the bridge. The completion of the bridge will benefit passengers travelling to Mysuru and Hassan from Kodagu.