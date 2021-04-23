Stamp a seal on the hand of Covid-19 patients: Minister tells officials

District In-charge Minister V Somanna directed the officials to apply a seal on the hand of Covid-19 patients.

During a meeting convened by the minister in the Zilla Panchayat auditorium on Friday, he said that the people in home isolation have been wandering outside. In order to prevent the same, a seal should be applied to their hands.

He also directed the district administration to open helpline centres at Madikeri, Ponnampet, Kushalnagar, Somwarpet and Virajpet.

Stating that there are possibilities of the number of Covid-19 cases increasing further in May, he asked the administration to make arrangements for 500 to 600 beds and oxygen supply at the designated Covid-19 hospital. All government departments should work in coordination to control Covid-19, he said.

V Somanna said that the monitoring of people in home isolation should be carried out regularly.

Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences Dean Dr Cariappa said that 150 beds with oxygen supply are available at the designated Covid-19 hospital in Madikeri.

There are 56 ventilators and 44 Covid-19 infected people. An additional 100 oxygen facilitated beds are being arranged and will be ready by the end of the month, he added.

MP Pratap Simha stressed undertaking strict measures at the Kerala-Karnataka borders in the district. He noted that the interstate vehicles are moving across borders during the night.

Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra assured him that necessary measures will be taken.

MLA Appachu Ranjan, Zilla Panchayat president B A Harish, vice-president Lokeshwari Gopal, MLC Veena Achaiah, MLC Sunil Subramani, Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal and District Health Officer Dr Mohan were present in the meeting.