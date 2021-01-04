Star Boys emerge as champions of volleyball tournament

Star Boys team from Gundigere emerged as the champions in the seventh annual flood-lit district-level volleyball tournament organised by Four Star Yuvaka Sangha at Edapala School grounds.

In a tough final match, the Star Boys team edged past T K Rambo team with scores of 21-19 and 26-24.

Star Boys and the host team Four Star came face to face during the first semi-final. Star Boys registered victory with scores of 21-18 and 22-20, to enter the finals.

T K Rambo of Bajagolli entered the semi-finals by beating Oasis Hodavada. T K Rambo team won with scores of 25-23 and 21-19 to enter the final match.

A total of 32 teams took part in the volleyball tournament.

Shiyab of Star Boys Gundigere won the best attacker award while Sandy from T K Rambo won the title of budding player and Ranjith from T K Rambo was declared as the best all-rounder.

Madikeri Rural CPI C N Diwaker, District Congress Minority Cell vice president Harris Muhammed and others were present.

President’s medal winner CPI C N Diwaker and a newly elected member of Nariyandada Gram Panchayat K E Muhammed were felicitated on the occasion.