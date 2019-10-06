State coffers never go empty, HDK tells Kateel

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said that even after two months of the flood and natural calamity that hit Malnad and North Karnataka, the government is not confident of paying compensation to the victims.

Speaking after visiting the houses of two farmers who had committed suicide at S K Megal and Karagadde on Sunday, he said, “As a chief minister, I had released Rs 10,000 crore to take up relief works on a war footing. By earmarking funds for all welfare programmes, didn’t I waive off Rs 25,000 crore loan borrowed by farmers?” he asked.

‘Treasury never empty’

Reacting to BJP state unit President Nalin Kumar Kateel’s statement that the coalition government had emptied the state treasury, he said, “The state has honest taxpayers. The treasury of the state never goes empty.”

Kumaraswamy handed over Rs 2 lakh to the family of Chandre Gowda of S K Megal and Rs 1 lakh to the family of Channappa Gowda of Karagadde. He also handed over Rs 10,000 each to 38 farmers whose plantations and paddy fields have been damaged.

Deemed forest

The former chief minister promised to raise the issue of deemed forest inconveniencing farmers in the district.

Chandre Gowda’s son informed Kumaraswamy that even after several years, the family failed to get title deeds for the land they were owning, owing to the Deemed forest issue.

“My father was saddened over it. Further, the rain had damaged the entire farm,” he said. To this, Kumaraswamy promised to raise the issue with the government.

He also promised to help Chandre Gowda’s son and daughter-in-law to get employment.

Kalasa Sahakari Sangha handed over Rs 25,000 assistance to the family of Chandre Gowda.

When the former chief minister visited the house of Channappa Gowda at Karagadde, the villagers raised the issue of Inam land.